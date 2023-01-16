Payton is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to right hip adductor soreness.
Payton continues to deal with a hip issue, but it appears likely that he'll be able to suit up once again Tuesday. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.
