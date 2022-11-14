Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Monday that Payton (abdomen) is "still progressing" but not ready to play yet, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Payton was ruled out until at least mid-November due to offseason core muscle surgery, but it appears like he'll remain sidelined for at least a couple more games. When the defensive-minded guard is available to make his Trail Blazers debut, he figures to operate as one of the top guards off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, but while he's sidelined, rookie first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe figures to garner that role.