Payton is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a non-COVID illness.
Payton has appeared in the last six matchups, but he was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to his illness. Shaedon Sharpe is a candidate to see increased run against Washington if Payton is unavailable.
