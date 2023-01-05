Payton (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Payton made his team debut Monday against the Pistons and totaled seven points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes, but he sat out Wednesday against Minnesota due to a sprained right ankle. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Indiana.
