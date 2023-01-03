Payton is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota due to a right ankle sprain.
Payton tweaked his ankle during his season debut Monday following offseason surgery on a core muscle but was able to finish the game. If he can't suit Wednesday, his next chance to play will be Friday's matchup with Indiana.
