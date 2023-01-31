Payton closed with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 129-125 victory over the Hawks.

After missing the first two-and-a-half months of the season while working back from injury, Payton has now appeared in 10 of the Blazers' last 11 contests. As was the case during Payton's days with the Warriors, he's a more effective real-life player than fantasy asset, and that's especially true when he's averaging just 16.0 minutes per game. Right now, Payton can be safely ignored in most leagues, though managers in deeper formats could look his way for some steals production (1.1 SPG).