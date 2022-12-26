Payton (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Charlotte, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Payton has yet to make his season debut while rehabbing from offseason core surgery. It's unclear when the defensive-minded guard will return to action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Golden State, his former team.
