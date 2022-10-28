Payton (abdomen, conditioning) is listed as out for Friday's game against Houston.
While it appears Payton has recovered from offseason core muscle surgery, the guard is still working to get back into game shape and isn't quite ready to make his 2022-23 debut. His next opportunity to make his first appearance of the season will arrive next Wednesday versus the Grizzlies.
