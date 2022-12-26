Payton (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Charlotte, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

On Dec. 12, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Payton was hoping to make his season debut in 1-to-2 weeks, but two weeks have now past and the 30-year-old still has yet to dress for Portland. The defensive-minded guard is apparently still working his way back from offseason core-muscle surgery and may need more time to get his conditioning in order before being deemed ready to play.