Payton (abdomen) won't play in Thursday's game against Denver, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports
Although participating fully in practice nowadays, Payton will need at least one more game to recover from his abdomen injury. The guard will have a good chance to make his season debut Saturday against Minnesota.
