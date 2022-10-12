Payton (abdomen) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Warriors due to core muscle recovery, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portlandreports

Payton has yet to make his preseason debut while still recovering from offseason core muscle surgery. His status for the regular season is uncertain, as the team's first game Oct. 19. When Payton does return, he is in line to be team's primary backup at the guard position.