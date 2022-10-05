Payton (abdomen) won't play Tuesday against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Payton will miss his second straight preseason contest as he continues to recover from offseason core muscle surgery. The guard should have a chance to play in the team's next preseason matchup versus the Kings on Sunday.
