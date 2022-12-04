Payton (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.
Payton is still looking to make his season debut following offseason core surgery, and while he remains sidelined Sunday, it appears he's close to returning to game action, as he's been listed as out for the past two contests due to return to competition conditioning. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Denver.
