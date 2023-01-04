Payton (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Payton made his long-awaited Blazers debut Monday against Detroit, finishing with seven points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes off the bench. He emerged with a sprained right ankle, however, and will now miss at least one game. The hope is that Payton can get back on the floor Friday at Indiana.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Solid returns in season debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Set to debut Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Still sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Remains out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Listed out Friday•