Payton (abdomen) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Surgery on a core muscle has kept Payton on the shelf for several months, but after a long rehab process he's finally set to make his Trail Blazers debut Monday night. Payton could be brought along slowly for a few games, but eventually he's expected to fill a key role off of Portland's bench. Last season as a member of the Warriors, Payton posted 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game.