Payton (abdomen) will miss the start of the regular season.

Payton underwent offseason core muscle surgery and didn't appear in any of the Trail Blazers' preseason games. He continues to progress well in his recovery process but needs more time to return to full health. The team announced Thursday that Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he should at least be considered out for the first week of the regular season. Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson should see increased run in Payton's absence.