Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After playing a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season, Payton will now presumably spend his next three seasons in Portland. The 29-year-old set career-highs all across the board last year, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers.