Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After playing a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season, Payton will now presumably spend his next three seasons in Portland. The 29-year-old set career-highs all across the board last year, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Breaks through with big Game 5•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Good to go for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Lands on injury report again•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Likely to see minutes in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Could see time in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Cleared to play in Game 1•