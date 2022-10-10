Payton (abdomen) is out for Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site
Payton continues to recover from offseason core muscle surgery and will be unavailable for a third consecutive preseason game. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Tuesday against the Warriors.
