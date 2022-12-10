Payton (abdomen) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Payton has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason core surgery. The defensive-minded guard has been fully participating in practices recently, so he should be nearing a return to game action. Payton's next chance to suit up will come Monday in a rematch against Minnesota.