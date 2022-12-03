Payton will not play in Saturday's game against Utah as he continues to return to competition conditioning.
Payton has yet to appear in a game this season as he continues to recover from an offseason core surgery, however, his conditioning designation could be a sign that he is close to returning. He was set to be re-evaluated two weeks from Nov. 18, meaning we should be receiving an update on his status in the near future.
