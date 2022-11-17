Payton is out for Thursday's game versus the Nets while he returns to competitive conditioning.
Payton has yet to make his season debut due to core muscle surgery he underwent in the offseason. Payton's next opportunity to return will be Saturday's game against the Jazz. Since the 28-year-old guard only needs to return to competitive conditioning, he will likely need a few practices before stepping back on the court.
