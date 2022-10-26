Payton is listed as out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat due to "return to competition reconditioning".

Payton's injury listing means that he has likely recovered from the core muscle surgery that he underwent this offseason. Now, Payton has to get up to game-speed conditioning before the Trail Blazers let him return to game action. However, this is a good sign that the undrafted guard will return soon, with Friday's game versus the Rockets being the first opportunity.