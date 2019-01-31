Trent erupted for a career-high 37 points (13-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Texas Legends' 135-127 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Since making his G League debut Jan. 21, Trent has been one of the top performers on the circuit. He's topped 30 points on all but one occasion, averaging 32.2 per game on 49.5 percent shooting to go with 5.2 boards 4.8 triples, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists. The Trail Blazers don't have an open rotation spot for Trent, so the rookie second-round pick will presumably see most of his opportunities in the G League for the rest of the season.