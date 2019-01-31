Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Another explosive scoring outing
Trent erupted for a career-high 37 points (13-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Texas Legends' 135-127 loss to the Long Island Nets.
Since making his G League debut Jan. 21, Trent has been one of the top performers on the circuit. He's topped 30 points on all but one occasion, averaging 32.2 per game on 49.5 percent shooting to go with 5.2 boards 4.8 triples, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists. The Trail Blazers don't have an open rotation spot for Trent, so the rookie second-round pick will presumably see most of his opportunities in the G League for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Gary Trent: Scores 33 points again•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Explodes for 33 in G League outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scoreless in two minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Makes NBA debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Out for preseason finale•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...