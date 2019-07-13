Trent provided 28 points (11-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 99-84 win over the Bucks during a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

Trent offered a fitting cap on his strong body of work in Las Vegas, comfortably pacing both squads in scoring and rebounds. The promising 20-year-old finished summer league play with averages of 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across five games, positioning himself for what should be an extended audition during training camp and preseason for a reserve backcourt role.