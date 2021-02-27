Trent tallied 19 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound Friday in a 102-93 loss to the Lakers.

Trent's stat line was largely unimpressive but still attracted significant attention. Trent has attempted 20 or more field-goal attempts twice since CJ McCollum (foot) got ruled out for at least one month on Jan. 18. This was only his third time reaching that feat, showing the volume Trent can provide during McCollum's prolonged absence.