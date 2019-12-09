Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Cleared for Sunday
Trent (hamstring) has been cleared to play Sunday against Oklahoma City, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Trent was questionable coming in due to a hamstring injury that's cost him the last six games, but he'll be able to make his return Sunday night for a Blazers team that lost Rodney Hood (Achilles) for the season on Friday. Kent Bazemore will start in place of Hood, but Trent could pick up some residual minutes off the bench.
