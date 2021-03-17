Trent will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans.
With CJ McCollum (foot) back in the starting five after a 25-game absence, Trent will resume a bench role. McCollum is on a minutes limit for Tuesday's game, but when he works back up to his normal 35 minutes per game, Trent's fantasy relevance could fall by the wayside.
