Trent will come off the bench Thursday against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Trent will head back to the bench as Rodney Hood (quad) is healthy and back in the starting five. During Trent's last five appearances off the bench, he's averaging 10.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.0 minutes.

