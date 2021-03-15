Trent totaled 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

Trent and Enes Kanter have filled the huge holes left by CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. effectively saving what could have been a disastrous season for Portland. Trent has been especially superb alongside Damian Lillard, supplying threes, rebounds and assists on a nightly basis. His value will take a huge hit upon McCollum's return, but he'll continue to be relevant until that occurs.