Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Continues summer tear
Trent totaled 22 points (8-24 FG, 2-14 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 92-87 loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
Trent exploded for a team-high scoring tally despite his shooting struggles, and he's now averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 28.0 minutes over four games in Las Vegas. The 2018 second-round pick has made a solid case for an extended look during training camp and preseason games.
