Trent registered 26 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Aside from being deadly from beyond the arc, Trent surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time since moving to a starter role five games ago. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from three-point range during that five-game stretch.