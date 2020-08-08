Trent recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Trent has hit another level in the bubble. Across the Blazers' first five games, he's totaled 103 points while going 28-of-45 from long distance. He's doing what he can, at least on offense, to make up for the absence of Trevor Ariza (personal), who has opted out of the restart.