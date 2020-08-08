Trent recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Trent has hit another level in the bubble. Across the Blazers' first five games, he's totaled 103 points while going 28-of-45 from long distance. He's doing what he can, at least on offense, to make up for the absence of Trevor Ariza (personal), who has opted out of the restart.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Impresses off bench once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Huge effort off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Likely backup for Carmelo•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Demoted to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Pops for 24 in win•