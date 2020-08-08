Trent recorded 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Trent has hit another level in the bubble. Across the Blazers' first five games, he's totaled 103 points while going 28-of-45 from long distance. He's doing what he can, at least on offense, to make up for the absence of Trevor Ariza (personal), who has opted out of the restart.

More News