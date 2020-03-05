Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Demoted to bench
Trent will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Trent will be relegated to the second unit with Damian Lillard returning to the starting five. Across 41 games as a reserve this year, Trent's averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.
