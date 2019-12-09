Trent (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Sunday's 108-96 loss to the Thunder.

The hamstring injury had kept Trent out for the Blazers' last several games, but he received the green light to dress ahead of Sunday's contest. Even with Rodney Hood (Achilles) having since been ruled out for the season, Trent was unable to crack coach Terry Stotts' rotation, as Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Mario Hezonja worked as the wings on the second unit.