Trent had 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) and four steals in Saturday's win over Chicago.

Making his third consecutive start in the backcourt, Trent once again had an impressive showing, drilling four three-pointers and adding a season-high four steals. Trent usually can't be counted upon for that kind of defensive production, but as long as he's in an elevated role, he should continue to bomb away from beyond the arc. Over his las four games, Trent is a combined 18-of-39 from three.