Trent scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and tallied two steals across 22 minutes in Sunday's blowout loss to Portland.
On a night when Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony combined to go 0-for-16 from three-point range, Trent finished with a team-high three treys in only 22 minutes. The third-year guard has blossomed this season with career-high per-game averages of 15.1 points and 3.0 threes.
