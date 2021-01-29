Trent will start in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Trent will draw his second start in a row after there was some confusion as to whether he or Rodney Hood would get the nod. He went for 22 points while draining four triples in his last start on Monday.
