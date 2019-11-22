Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Draws first start
Trent is starting Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Trent has logged just six minutes over the last two contests, but with Damian Lillard still out of commission, he'll get a chance to enter the starting lineup. He's averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds over nine games this season.
