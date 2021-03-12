Trent provided 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Thursday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.

A high shot volume is a key to Trent's success, and he's managed to record dounle-digit attempts in all but seven of his games this season. Accuracy is another issue entirely. His 42.3 percent conversion rate could use a bit of work, but it's still a decent number for a guard that heaves it up often.