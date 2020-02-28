Trent tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to Indiana.

Trent played a team-high 41 minutes in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for the first time since early February. With Damian Lillard (groin) still sidelined, it has been Trent soaking up the bulk of his minutes. Unfortunately, the production has been far from consistent; however, he is worth considering as a points and threes streamer if you can catch him on the right night.