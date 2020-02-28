Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Drops 20 points Thursday
Trent tallied 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to Indiana.
Trent played a team-high 41 minutes in the loss, scoring at least 20 points for the first time since early February. With Damian Lillard (groin) still sidelined, it has been Trent soaking up the bulk of his minutes. Unfortunately, the production has been far from consistent; however, he is worth considering as a points and threes streamer if you can catch him on the right night.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Earns second straight start•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 22 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Four swipes•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Puts up defensive stats in blowout•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Numbers dip with McCollum back•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...