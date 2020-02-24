Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Earns second straight start
Trent finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two boards, two assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes of a 107-104 win against the Pistons on Sunday.
Trent started for the second consecutive game, but despite increased numbers across most of the box score, it was an inefficient shooting night for the second year guard. He'll look to bounce back against the Celtics on Tuesday.
