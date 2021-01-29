Trent recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 loss to the Rockets.

Finding a suitable solution for CJ McCollum's absence is Portland's biggest issue over the next few weeks, and right now, it appears that Trent has the inside track, thanks to some injury issues plaguing Rodney Hood. Trent's line on Thursday is a perfect example of how he can pop when on a hot streak, but he has a history of inconsistency, and his potential floor suffers as a result.