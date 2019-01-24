Trent dropped a career-high 33 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes for the G League's Texas Legends in their 111-103 win over the Austin Spurs on Wednesday.

Trent, a rookie second-round pick out of Duke, has been unable to crack Portland's rotation this season, so the team recently assigned him to the G League in order to pick up some meaningful minutes. The 20-year-old certainly displayed his shooting prowess Wednesday, but it's unlikely to translate to meaningful run at the NBA level once the Trail Blazers recall him from the G League.