Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Four minutes in Wednesday's win
Trent earned four minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 win over the Thunder.
Trent did not attempt a single shot and finished with one foul in this his second showing of the season. Apart from that foul, Trent has yet to record a single stat this season and has played just six minutes through the first five games of 2019-20.
