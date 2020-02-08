Trent posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-114 loss to the Jazz.

Trent burst onto the scene Jan. 18, when he dropped 30 points in Oklahoma City. He's been an excellent source of threes since then, hitting 2.9 triples on 45.3 percent in 28.6 minutes per game. He's also racked up at least two steals three times in the past 10 games. Considering how thin the Trail Blazers' bench is, there doesn't seem to be a reason for Trent to lose his role unless his shooting falls off a cliff.