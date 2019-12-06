Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Game-time decision Friday
Trent (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Trent has missed the last five matchups due to a right hamstring strain, but it appears he'll have a chance to return to action Friday if all goes well during morning shootaround and the pregame. Expect another update as tipoff approaches.
