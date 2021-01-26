Trent will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Trent is set to draw his first start of the season, likely sending Rodney Hood to the bench. The former second-round pick out of Duke is averaging 10.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist over his last 10 games as a reserve.

