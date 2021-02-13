Trent recorded 26 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Friday's 129-110 win over Cleveland.
Trent remained in the starting lineup for a 10th consecutive game Friday, and he matched his second-highest scoring total of the season while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor against the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old has been moderately productive in other areas, and he should remain involved while CJ McCollum (foot) is unavailable.
