Trent scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-0 FT), and added one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in Sunday's 128-124 loss to the Celtics.

Trent came off the bench in this one to play 34 minutes and did a little of everything, although his main contribution was his three-point prowess. All of his scoring came from beyond the arc, where he's made 41 percent of his shots this year. The 21-year-old has totaled 38 points in two games since the NBA resumed play.