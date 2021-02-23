Trent scored 11 points (4-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt) and added two rebounds and one steal in the Trail Blazers' 132-100 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Trent had one of his worst shooting games of the season in the blowout loss. In his third year, Trent has averaged career-highs in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists, and three-point percentage in large part due to more opportunities with CJ McCollum (foot) out of the lineup. Look for the guard to get back on track in game two of a back-to-back Tuesday.